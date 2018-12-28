Search

Two people evacuated from house after fire breaks out in airing cupboard

28 December, 2018 - 11:37
Paget Adams Drive carol service in Dereham in 2017. This is the same road where a fire broke out in an airing cupboard during the early hours on Friday December 28, 2018. Picture: Eloise Peek

Eloise Peek

Two people had to be evacuated from a house during the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out in an airing cupboard.

A fire engine from Earlham and two from Dereham were called out at around 3.50am on Friday December 28 to Paget Adams Drive, near to Aldiss Park in Dereham.

The evacuated people were awoken by their smoked alarm and dialled 999 as soon as they discovered the fire.

A crew from the East of England Ambulance Service attended and the couple are believed to have been taken to hospital following the incident.

Firefighters wore wearing breathing apparatus used jets to put out the blaze.

They fire was extinguished by 4.32am and the last appliance left the scene at around 6am.

Paget Adams Drive in Dereham is recognised as being one of the most Christmassy streets in the town, and also Norfolk, with almost every house illuminated with lights and ornaments.

Hundreds of pounds has been raised for charity over the years with this popular event and this year was no exception with hundreds flocking to the street to catch a glimpse of the lights when they were turned on earlier this month.

