Evelyn runs her final Messy Church session after 10-year stint

Evelyn will stop running St Nicholas Messy Church in Dereham and is passing on the baton to someone new - Credit: Clare Cubitt

A church lay reader has overseen her final family arts and crafts session - but will pass on the baton to someone new.

Evelyn Speed has been running St Nicholas Messy Church, in Dereham, for the last 10 years.

But she has now decided to stop running the popular sessions after a decade of loyal service.

Messy Church is a regular chance for families to come together and learn more about the Christian faith, while taking part in a variety of crafts based around the theme of the day.

To say thank you, a member of Messy Church presented Evelyn with a beautiful planter at St Nicholas' recent family service.

She said: "It was a hard decision to make, but sometimes circumstances change and a time comes when others have the opportunity to secure the future of these special events.

"I have loved meeting so many children and families at Messy Church. It has been such a privilege to share the gospel with them."

Messy Church will return in the new year.