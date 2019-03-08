Video

Fairy Fair brings a dose of magic to the bank holiday weekend

Bradmore Woods near West Acre plays host to the 21st Fairy Fair.

Scores of youngsters have been dressing up as fairies, elves and other mythical creatures for a magical weekend of nature discovery.

The 21st annual Fairy Fair began on Sunday and continues on Monday at the Bradmoor Woods in West Acre.

The Fairy Fair raises funds for Fairyland Trust, a Norfolk based charity which introduces families to flowers, wildlife and trees.

The event offers activities to delight children and adults, including workshops on making fairy gardens and crowns, as well as elf and fairy training.

Abbie Panks from Fairyland Trust said the event had been a success so far.

She said: "Each year we welcome new and old visitors who completely throw themselves into the spirit of the event and celebrate the discover the magic of nature."

There has also been an 'Actual Reality Arcade' interactive game zone where visitors bring classic computer games such as Tetris and Pac-Man to life.

The fair continues from 10am to 5pm on Monday.

Bradmore Woods near West Acre plays host to the 21st Fairy Fair. Charlotte and Olivia Hardy

Bradmore Woods near West Acre plays host to the 21st Fairy Fair. Laila, Amelia, Grace

Bradmore Woods near West Acre plays host to the 21st Fairy Fair. Hannah Barron

Bradmore Woods near West Acre plays host to the 21st Fairy Fair. Maisy Lebeau

