Norfolk musical society to fundraise for hospice with open singing day

Fakenham Choral Society singers rehearsing a fundraising concert in aid of the Tapping House Hospice. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norfolk musical society is hosting a fundraising open day for singers of all abilities.

Fakenham Choral Society (FCS) will be raising money for Tapping House Hospice at their ‘Come and Sing Day’ on Saturday, February 16.

Held at Fakenham Academy, it’s aimed at encouraging all singers to come along and have fun, with donations and raffle money going to the hospice.

The day will be lead by musical director Mark Jones and singers will learn John Rutter’s Feel the Spirit, including songs such as Steal Away, Deep River and When the Saints Go Marching In.

They will perform the day’s work for an audience at 5pm, accompanied by mezzo soprano soloist Rosamund Walton and a small band.

Fakenham Academy has free parking and singers are asked to register for the day by Monday, February 11.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.fakenham choralsociety.org or contact Rosemary Dear, 01328 851776, or dear_brian@hotmail.com.