Town bids to tackle high street malaise with fresh push for positivity

The struggles faced by high streets up and down the country have been widely reported.

Now one Norfolk town is looking to lift the mood by launching a new event which celebrates the many success stories within its community.

Businesses, sports clubs, schools, emergency services and various other groups and organisations will come together at the first Fakenham Fayre, which takes place in the town’s Market Place on Saturday, March 30.

Organiser Liam O’Sullivan, owner of Gallery Bistro, said: “There has been a lot of negativity about high streets in the news and that has a knock-on effect.

“We need to create a more positive environment and remind people what their towns have going for them.”

Between 10am and 4pm there will be various activities and entertainment, music, food stalls and information stands.

Visitors will have the chance to speak with the people behind some of Fakenham’s success stories.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “This event will be an opportunity to celebrate what is great about Fakenham.

“Fakenham has some businesses which are world leaders in their field, yet many people who live here don’t even know they exist.

“Young people can come along and learn about career and educational opportunities in the town they may not have previously known about.

“Hopefully it will lead to a boost to the local economy with more people recognising the good that exists within the community.

“It’s time to stop the negativity and for towns like Fakenham to shout about what they have going for them.”

The event is free to attend.

It is hoped the Fakenham Fayre will go on to become an annual event.

Any business, organisation or individual wishing to get involved in the Fakenham Fayre can find out more information by visiting Gallery Bistro in Fakenham Market Place.

Alternatively, contact Gallery Bistro on 01328 855000,

