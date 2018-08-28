Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Special day at racecourse to celebrate the thrill of owning a racehorse

PUBLISHED: 15:07 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 21 January 2019

A Industry Ownership Day on Thursday January 24 is being hosted at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Industry Ownership Day on Thursday January 24 is being hosted at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Fakenham Racecourse will host a special event to promote the thrill of owning a racehorse.

The Industry Ownership Day on Thursday January 24, one of 12 to take place across the UK, has been organised by the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA).

Retired jockey Mick Fitzgerald will be assisting in promoting and celebrating racehorse ownership and the ROA will sponsor the entire day’s racecard.

ROA Chief Executive Charlie Liverton said: “We wanted to evolve the successful regional meetings and make the raceday much more inclusive for our members and much more focussed on ownership and the industry as a whole.

“The day will hopefully put a spotlight on the valuable contribution owners make to our sport and hopefully stimulate some enthusiasts to join us in the wonderful experience that owning a racehorse, however big or small, provides.”

ROA members will be invited to take part in the numerous post-race presentations for winners including the ROA Owners Jackpot race, which gives a £2,000 bonus to the winning horse if it’s majority-owned by ROA members.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘How can they survive?’ - Dereham hairdresser’s sponsored silence for Norwich’s homeless

Jane Rice-Smith, right, is taking on a five hour sponsored silence for the homeless and hoping to raise £1,000. Pictured, Jane with daughter Jess Hood at their business Rouge et Noir in Dereham. Picture: IAN BURT

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

File photo of icy roads near Stalham as the Met Office issue a weather warning for ice. Picture Archant.

Man jailed for theft of antique coins in Norfolk

Jaroslaw Piotrowski sentenced to 30 months in prison after admitting theft of coins. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Super blood moon rises over region

The super blood moon above Lowestoft at 4.45am. Picture: Richard Girling

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

‘How can they survive?’ - Dereham hairdresser’s sponsored silence for Norwich’s homeless

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man jailed for theft of antique coins in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Super blood moon rises over region

#includeImage($article, 225)

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Embarrassment, fear and vulnerability prevents thousands of women attending potentially life-saving test

A speculum. Picture: JO'S CERVICAL CANCER TRUST

Special day at racecourse to celebrate the thrill of owning a racehorse

A Industry Ownership Day on Thursday January 24 is being hosted at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

File photo of icy roads near Stalham as the Met Office issue a weather warning for ice. Picture Archant.

Super blood moon rises over region

The super blood moon above Lowestoft at 4.45am. Picture: Richard Girling

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists