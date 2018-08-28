Special day at racecourse to celebrate the thrill of owning a racehorse

A Industry Ownership Day on Thursday January 24 is being hosted at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Fakenham Racecourse will host a special event to promote the thrill of owning a racehorse.

The Industry Ownership Day on Thursday January 24, one of 12 to take place across the UK, has been organised by the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA).

Retired jockey Mick Fitzgerald will be assisting in promoting and celebrating racehorse ownership and the ROA will sponsor the entire day’s racecard.

ROA Chief Executive Charlie Liverton said: “We wanted to evolve the successful regional meetings and make the raceday much more inclusive for our members and much more focussed on ownership and the industry as a whole.

“The day will hopefully put a spotlight on the valuable contribution owners make to our sport and hopefully stimulate some enthusiasts to join us in the wonderful experience that owning a racehorse, however big or small, provides.”

ROA members will be invited to take part in the numerous post-race presentations for winners including the ROA Owners Jackpot race, which gives a £2,000 bonus to the winning horse if it’s majority-owned by ROA members.