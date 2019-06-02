Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Another successful Messy Church event in Dereham - despite the rainy weather!

02 June, 2019 - 16:12
Families enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEED

Families enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEED

Archant

Groups of families braved the rainy weather to attend the latest Messy Church at Dereham.

Families enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEEDFamilies enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEED

The theme was people who met Jesus.

Craft activities included making Roman soldier helmets, looking at story cards, and making iced face-biscuits, three-dimensional fishes and sewn money purses with real money.

You may also want to watch:

A quiz was enjoyed by the older children, as well as games of air hockey.

Families enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEEDFamilies enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEED

A spokesperson said: "It is so good to see the children and their families having so much fun in church."

A nine-year-old visitor added: "We were sad and miserable due to the weather when we arrived, but [Messy Church] made us very happy for the rest of the day."

Hot-dog ingredients were donated by H.H. Aldis Funeral Directors and cakes and fruit cups made by volunteer helpers.

The next session will be on Tuesday July 23 from 10am till 11.30am

Most Read

‘It’s a really great place to be’ - a first look inside Dereham’s brand new community hub

Dave Ward, Anita Clarke and Irene Humphrey at Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Multi-million pound development will bring new jobs

A new Co-op filling station and food store is opening in Necton. Picture: CO-OP

Home builder succeeds in bid to reduce amount of affordable housing in Dereham development

Persimmon Homes has permission to build 100 homes off Westfield Road in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman threatened by men who stole vehicle from rural Norfolk location

Police are investigating a robbery in Booton. Picture: Archant

Inquest into 24-year-old’s death adjourned as investigation continues

The inquest into the death of 24-year-old Bradley Raper as been adjourned as investigations continue. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Most Read

‘It’s a really great place to be’ - a first look inside Dereham’s brand new community hub

Dave Ward, Anita Clarke and Irene Humphrey at Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Multi-million pound development will bring new jobs

A new Co-op filling station and food store is opening in Necton. Picture: CO-OP

Home builder succeeds in bid to reduce amount of affordable housing in Dereham development

Persimmon Homes has permission to build 100 homes off Westfield Road in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman threatened by men who stole vehicle from rural Norfolk location

Police are investigating a robbery in Booton. Picture: Archant

Inquest into 24-year-old’s death adjourned as investigation continues

The inquest into the death of 24-year-old Bradley Raper as been adjourned as investigations continue. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Latest from the Dereham Times

Seven-year-old scoops secret prize at Norfolk attraction

The 40,000th visitor on Predator High Ropes wins a prize. Pictured is the Williams family, dad John, mum Kerry and sons Rafferty, the winner, (left) and Griffin (right). Picture: ROARR! DINOSAUR ADVENTURE

Another successful Messy Church event in Dereham - despite the rainy weather!

Families enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEED

Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery from Ladies Day at Fakenham Races?

Action from the Fakenham Races’ Ladies Day 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk enjoys glorious sunshine and temperatures up to 29C

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Rethink, recreate, renew’ - A Norfolk town’s Aladdin’s cave opens its doors to share green ethos

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Pictured is Tula Chenery (left) and Gina Bailey. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists