Another successful Messy Church event in Dereham - despite the rainy weather!

Families enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEED Archant

Groups of families braved the rainy weather to attend the latest Messy Church at Dereham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Families enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEED Families enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEED

The theme was people who met Jesus.

Craft activities included making Roman soldier helmets, looking at story cards, and making iced face-biscuits, three-dimensional fishes and sewn money purses with real money.

You may also want to watch:

A quiz was enjoyed by the older children, as well as games of air hockey.

Families enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEED Families enjoy Messy Church at Dereham. Picture: EVELYN SPEED

A spokesperson said: "It is so good to see the children and their families having so much fun in church."

A nine-year-old visitor added: "We were sad and miserable due to the weather when we arrived, but [Messy Church] made us very happy for the rest of the day."

Hot-dog ingredients were donated by H.H. Aldis Funeral Directors and cakes and fruit cups made by volunteer helpers.

The next session will be on Tuesday July 23 from 10am till 11.30am