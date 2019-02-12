Search

New family friendly music festival coming to Dereham this summer

PUBLISHED: 11:45 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 21 February 2019

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Colton

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Colton

A brand new family friendly music festival with an eighties twist is getting set to light up a mid Norfolk town this summer.

Festival organiser Adam Colton, who is one of the three directors of tribute event brand, Nearly Festival. Photo: Adam ColtonFestival organiser Adam Colton, who is one of the three directors of tribute event brand, Nearly Festival. Photo: Adam Colton

With an all-day line up of local bands and performers to entertain all ages, followed by an eighties themed party taking place after dark, the man behind Dereham Music Festival says it will offer fun for the whole family.

Organiser Adam Colton, said: “I’m really excited about what it could be, and hope to make it an annual event.”

Mr Colton, 33, is one of the directors behind the region’s popular tribute event brand, Nearly Festival, alongside Danny Banthorpe and Andrew Collins.

But the event organiser said the new festival would be entirely separate to the Nearly brand, with a limited run of 700 tickets set to go on sale - and hundreds already expressing interest on social media, after the launch of the event’s Facebook page.

The festival will be held at Fleece Meadow, behind Dereham’s Memorial Hall, on Saturday, June 8, from midday to 7.30pm, followed by a 1980s night inside the venue.

Mr Colton, from Taverham, added: “It’s great for adults and kids - we’ll have the festival on all day, then you can take the kids home and come back out.

“I’ve done a lot of stuff in Dereham over the years - promoted gigs and music events - and I just thought the place needed something new and something fresh.

“I want to keep it nice and accessible for families to enjoy.”

Mr Colton, who is also running a number of other events across the UK in 2019, said the festival arena would be a ticketed venue, with attendees not able to bring their own food and drink inside.

“It’s going to be exactly like a normal festival, where you buy it inside,” he said.

Tickets for the Dereham Music Festival will go on sale within the next week, via e-tickets site East Anglian Events, with early bird and general sale pricing.

Mr Colton said: “We’ve had a massively positive response which has been really great.

“I’ve had huge support from local people who have been getting involved.

“It’s always an exciting thing to do.”

For more information about the festival, including tickets, line up and announcements, visit the Dereham Music Festival page on Facebook.

