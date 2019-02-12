Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family’s tribute to ‘much loved’ teenager

PUBLISHED: 14:55 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 22 February 2019

The family of a Dereham teenager who took his own life have paid tribute to a lovely, kind boy with a cheeky grin. Pictured, Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly

The family of a Dereham teenager who took his own life have paid tribute to a lovely, kind boy with a cheeky grin. Pictured, Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2016

The family of a Dereham teenager who took his own life have paid tribute to a “lovely, kind boy” with a “cheeky grin”.

Conor Manly, 18, from Mattishall, was found dead in woodlands off Burgh Lane, an inquest heard on Friday.

Conor’s mother, Shona Finlay, described her son’s “smile that lit up a room”, while his sister Courteney Manly, 17, said she would remember her “protective” older brother’s laugh.

The teenager’s aunt and godmother added: “He was a lovely, kind boy who was much loved and will be sorely missed by his heartbroken family.”

And assistant coroner Nigel Parsley described his death as a tragedy, and offered his “personal condolences” to the family.

Conor, of Back Lane, Mattishall, was reported missing on Wednesday, October 3, after telling his mother he was going to the shop the previous afternoon.

His body was found later that evening in a woodland close to his home address, and a paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

His mother told the inquest at Norfolk Coroners’ Court, that her son had began to struggle with his mental health in the year before his death.

Dr Hywel Jones, Conor’s GP, from Mattishall and Lenwade Surgeries, said the teenager was “clearly showing hallmarks of psychotic illness”.

Conor, who was born on October 19, 1999, was referred to the mental health service in April 2018 but was described as reluctant to engage, and was urgently referred again in August.

Mental health nurse Jonathan Heeds, his lead care professional, described difficulty in getting the teenager to engage with services.

Conor was prescribed anti-psychotic medication on Wednesday, September 26, but due to a delay in the fax being received by his GP, it wasn’t collected until October 3, the day of his death.

A Serious Incident Requiring Investigation (SIRI) report was carried out by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) and staff were reminded of the trust’s policy that faxes require a follow-up phone call.

Dustine Walker, from NSFT, said it would have taken three weeks for the medication to take effect.

Conor’s medical cause of death was 1A hanging and the coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide.

Mr Parsley praised the family for their dignity and helpfulness throughout the inquest process and wished them closure.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother ‘devastated’ after £400 pram is stolen from her front doorstep

Brittany Narbett thanked people for their help” after her daughter'’ stolen pram was returned to her home in Dereham. Picture: BRITTANY NARBETT

Shock as Sports Direct branch set to close doors for final time

Sports Direct, in Dereham, will be closing its doors for the final time on Tuesday March 19. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI

Denver Clinton to pass through town ‘in style’ during celebration of his life

The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured is Denver, showing exactly how he

Mother ‘over the moon’ after pram stolen from her front doorstep is returned

Brittany Narbett thanked people for their help” after her daughter'’ stolen pram was returned to her home in Dereham. Picture: BRITTANY NARBETT

New family friendly music festival coming to Dereham this summer

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Colton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Latest from the Dereham Times

Family’s tribute to ‘much loved’ teenager

The family of a Dereham teenager who took his own life have paid tribute to a lovely, kind boy with a cheeky grin. Pictured, Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly

Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after car flips onto roof

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a single vehicle crash on the A149 in Burnham Deepdale. Picture: Google

Denver Clinton to pass through town ‘in style’ during celebration of his life

The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured is Denver, showing exactly how he

Save £5 on this award-winning clematis

Clematis Avalanche Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

Equestrian equipment stolen during burglary

Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists