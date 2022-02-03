News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Ding-wrong: Villagers stumped as church clock strikes 12 times at 1 o'clock

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:18 PM February 3, 2022
Narcissi by All Saints Church in Mattishall. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: standalone For: EDP Arc

The bells at All Saints Church in Mattishall have not been chiming correctly - Credit: Archant

It's lucky we no longer rely on church bells to tell the time.

But, even in 2022, it seems dodgy chimes still have the capacity to cause confusion for some. 

Narcissi by All Saints Church in Mattishall. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: standalone For: EDP Arc

The chimes at All Saints Church in Mattishall had been faulty since December - Credit: Archant © 2007

People in the mid-Norfolk village of Mattishall first noticed in December that the bells at All Saints Church were not ringing correctly.

The most commonly-reported fault was the clock striking 12 times - at 1am and 1pm.

Mattishall Parish Council - which is responsible for the church clock - was informed of the issue, and sourced quotes from specialist companies for the broken mechanism to be fixed. 

And on Wednesday (February 2), the malfunction was finally rectified and normal order restored.

Anita Rose, parish clerk, said: "You would be surprised at how many people still rely on the church bells.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed in Norfolk in January: Sex offenders and drug dealer among them
  2. 2 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in January
  3. 3 Youth team bids fond farewell to Dereham 'hero' Cantwell
  1. 4 Murder jury told baby's injuries were from 'more than one event'
  2. 5 Family invites community to remember 'lovely' daughter Bonnie
  3. 6 Half of people in Breckland to have a new bin collection day
  4. 7 Woman remains in 'serious condition' after four-vehicle crash
  5. 8 'A work of art' - Stunning new sign unveiled at popular pub
  6. 9 Legendary Norfolk sportsman nominated to carry Commonwealth Games baton
  7. 10 Number of children's clothes among products recalled after safety concerns

"It does help you out, especially when you live here and get used to the chimes."

The council is now looking at modernising the clock by installing an electrical mechanism. 

Mattishall village packageAll Saints church Photo: Adrian JuddCopy: For: EDP pics © 200

All Saints Church in Mattishall - Credit: Archant

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Tesco has told shareholders they will receive a payout after decent results

Man injured teen with catapult after supermarket row

Nigel Chapman

person
Police at the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Fakenham Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich Live News | Updated

Four vehicles, including lorry, involved in 'serious crash' on A1067

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

Volunteer exodus puts future of beloved windmill under threat

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

Property spotlight: Thatched four-bed cottage in an acre of land hits...

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon