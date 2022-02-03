Ding-wrong: Villagers stumped as church clock strikes 12 times at 1 o'clock

The bells at All Saints Church in Mattishall have not been chiming correctly - Credit: Archant

It's lucky we no longer rely on church bells to tell the time.

But, even in 2022, it seems dodgy chimes still have the capacity to cause confusion for some.

The chimes at All Saints Church in Mattishall had been faulty since December - Credit: Archant © 2007

People in the mid-Norfolk village of Mattishall first noticed in December that the bells at All Saints Church were not ringing correctly.

The most commonly-reported fault was the clock striking 12 times - at 1am and 1pm.

Mattishall Parish Council - which is responsible for the church clock - was informed of the issue, and sourced quotes from specialist companies for the broken mechanism to be fixed.

And on Wednesday (February 2), the malfunction was finally rectified and normal order restored.

Anita Rose, parish clerk, said: "You would be surprised at how many people still rely on the church bells.

"It does help you out, especially when you live here and get used to the chimes."

The council is now looking at modernising the clock by installing an electrical mechanism.