Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Female students urged to take part in sport and physical activity at Norfolk school

07 June, 2019 - 17:59
New initiative at Reepham High School and College. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

New initiative at Reepham High School and College. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

A Norfolk school is introducing a new initiative to persuade more female students to take part in sport and physical activity.

Reepham High School and College will be tackling participation barriers in the programme.

Librarian Lucy Lubbock said: "There will be events on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19 to encourage more girls, aged 11 to 18, to take part in physical activity in a judgement-free, fun environment.

You may also want to watch:

"We have two external instructors, Jenny Oswick and Sarah Jayne, coming in to deliver zumba, piyo and fightklub sessions on Wednesday, June 19.

"As part of this initiative, pupils and staff are taking part in a 3km 'colour run' at 3.30pm on June 18."

Research shows that barriers to girl students taking part in sport are a mix of practical and emotional pressures, such as fear of judgement, lacking confidence, not having enough time, period issues and previous negative PE experiences.

Most Read

Dereham department store set for revamp as plans for new 800 user gym on site unveiled

The former Chattels department store in Dereham could be turned into an 800 user gym. Photo: Matthew Usher

Police seize £2,000 worth of class A drugs

Police seized £2,000 worth of suspected class A drugs in Dereham. Picture: Breckland police

Police vow to continue fight against town’s drug crime after latest discovery

Police on their way to carry out a drugs raid in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

New ‘luxury’ coffee lounge set to be officially opened

Andy Sullivan is officially opening Coffee and Canvas at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett

Dereham Music Festival organisers ‘hoping for high numbers’ as ‘hundreds’ of tickets sell out

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Coulton

Most Read

Dereham department store set for revamp as plans for new 800 user gym on site unveiled

The former Chattels department store in Dereham could be turned into an 800 user gym. Photo: Matthew Usher

Police seize £2,000 worth of class A drugs

Police seized £2,000 worth of suspected class A drugs in Dereham. Picture: Breckland police

Police vow to continue fight against town’s drug crime after latest discovery

Police on their way to carry out a drugs raid in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

New ‘luxury’ coffee lounge set to be officially opened

Andy Sullivan is officially opening Coffee and Canvas at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett

Dereham Music Festival organisers ‘hoping for high numbers’ as ‘hundreds’ of tickets sell out

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Coulton

Latest from the Dereham Times

Female students urged to take part in sport and physical activity at Norfolk school

New initiative at Reepham High School and College. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Soldier’s act of wartime heroism honoured with new memorial in France

Dennis O'Callaghan with the new memorial which has been unveiled at the sight of the Le Paradis massacre. Picture: Supplied by Dennis O'Callaghan

‘They didn’t bag the winner’s title but ‘wow’ - Norfolk pub owners’ ’phenomenal’ experience

The Fox at Lyng owners Victoria and Gavin Hunt at BII awards. Pictures: supplied by Vicki Hunt

25 of the best places for fish and chips in East Anglia

Fish and chips is a British tradition Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Former tip site is blooming marvellous after huge regeneration effort

Birch saplings having just been planted in 2013 at the site of the unofficial village tip in Swannington. Picture: Melanie Carr
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists