Female students urged to take part in sport and physical activity at Norfolk school

A Norfolk school is introducing a new initiative to persuade more female students to take part in sport and physical activity.

Reepham High School and College will be tackling participation barriers in the programme.

Librarian Lucy Lubbock said: "There will be events on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19 to encourage more girls, aged 11 to 18, to take part in physical activity in a judgement-free, fun environment.

"We have two external instructors, Jenny Oswick and Sarah Jayne, coming in to deliver zumba, piyo and fightklub sessions on Wednesday, June 19.

"As part of this initiative, pupils and staff are taking part in a 3km 'colour run' at 3.30pm on June 18."

Research shows that barriers to girl students taking part in sport are a mix of practical and emotional pressures, such as fear of judgement, lacking confidence, not having enough time, period issues and previous negative PE experiences.