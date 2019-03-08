Filipino festival draws throngs to village hall

Filipino festival at East Tuddenham village hall. Pictures: Stuart Anderson Archant

The sites, smells and sounds of the Filipino culture and food have filled a mid Norfolk village hall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Filipino festival at East Tuddenham village hall. Pictures: Stuart Anderson Filipino festival at East Tuddenham village hall. Pictures: Stuart Anderson

Hundreds of people have flocked to the Barrio Fiesta, a celebration of all things Filipino, at East Tuddenham Village Hall today.

Whilst music and dance performances have been taking place inside the hall, the car park has been transformed into a vibrant market place where visitors have been enjoying Filipino dishes and desserts.

Rene Lucero, one of the organisers, said event such as this were a way for the UK's 250,000 Filipinos to share their culture and make new connections.

He said: "This is all about a celebration of life and a way of saying thank you to our local communities."

Filipino festival at East Tuddenham village hall. Pictures: Stuart Anderson Filipino festival at East Tuddenham village hall. Pictures: Stuart Anderson

You may also want to watch:

Tess Ward, another organiser, said: "It has gone really well and although it's windy it's not been raining, and everyone has said they enjoyed it."

The festival runs until 6pm.