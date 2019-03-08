Search

Flames 'up to 50ft' high at scene of mobile home fire

PUBLISHED: 11:08 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 08 July 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Huge flames could be seen leaping into the air from the scene of a mobile home fire, which police were called to because of reports shots had been heard.

Two Fire and Rescue Crews from Dereham's station tackled the blaze at a property off Mill Road in Mattishall, near Dereham, at 10.44pm on Sunday.

A spokesman said the blaze was out within an hour.

A Mattishall resident, who did not want to be named, said the flames could be seen from some distance away.

He said: "It woke my daughter up. We saw the flames, they must have been 40-50ft high. There was the sound of broken glass.

Norfolk Police were also called to the scene, but fears shots had been fired turned out to be unfounded.

A spokesman said: "Shots had been heard at the scene, but these were later confirmed to be noises related to the fire."

The police said no-one was injured in the incident.

