Flames 'up to 50ft' high at scene of mobile home fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Huge flames could be seen leaping into the air from the scene of a mobile home fire, which police were called to because of reports shots had been heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two Fire and Rescue Crews from Dereham's station tackled the blaze at a property off Mill Road in Mattishall, near Dereham, at 10.44pm on Sunday.

A spokesman said the blaze was out within an hour.

A Mattishall resident, who did not want to be named, said the flames could be seen from some distance away.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It woke my daughter up. We saw the flames, they must have been 40-50ft high. There was the sound of broken glass.

Norfolk Police were also called to the scene, but fears shots had been fired turned out to be unfounded.

A spokesman said: "Shots had been heard at the scene, but these were later confirmed to be noises related to the fire."

The police said no-one was injured in the incident.

MORE: Fire crews battle caravan blaze in village