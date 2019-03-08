Person given oxygen after fire breaks out in house

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:56 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 23 October 2019

A person had to be given oxygen after a fire broke out in a home in Swanton Road, in Dereham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

A person had to be given oxygen after a fire broke out in a home in Swanton Road, in Dereham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Archant

A person had to be given oxygen after a fire broke out in a home in Dereham.

Three fire crews were called to a bungalow fire on Swanton Road, shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, October 22.

Appliances from Dereham, Hingham and Watton wore breathing gear and used jets and thermal image cameras to put out the blaze.

One person had to be given oxygen therapy as a result of exposure to smoke.

They were left in the care of a crew from the East of England Ambulance Service.

