Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham.

Two fire crews from the town and a fire officer were called to Quebec Road at around 7pm on Sunday, January 26, after receiving reports of a car crash involving one vehicle.

At 8pm they remained at the scene helping free a person who was trapped in the car.

The ambulance service were also called.