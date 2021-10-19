Early hours blaze tears through flat and gardens

Video

Published: 12:16 PM October 19, 2021

A Dereham estate is counting the costs of a serious early hours blaze which has left a flat and gardens badly damaged.

Fire crews were called to Metamec Drive, off South Green, at around 1.30am on Tuesday (October 19) morning.

As residents raised the alarm and urged families to evacuate their homes, firefighters spent just over an hour at the scene as flames tore through sheds and fences and spread to an adjacent flat.

Police and the fire service have since launched a joint investigation in a bid to establish how the fire started.

Just one property, occupied by Kay - a lady in her 30s - suffered significant damage.

Kay, who gave only her first name, was startled to hear banging at her door in the middle of the night.

"It was probably at around 1.30am when I heard someone outside shouting my name, and at first I didn't take any notice of it," said the 32-year-old.

"But then I got a whiff of burning, so I opened the door at the top of my stairs and it was just billowing with smoke.

"I came outside and the next thing I saw was flames everywhere - and the side of my flat was all burnt."

Kay, who left only "with the clothes on my back", said the impact on her home had mainly been smoke damage.

"The carpets and flooring are ruined, but that doesn't bother me because things like that are replaceable," she added.

"There are loads of kids living round here, so what matters is that they're okay."

Among those to hear the overnight commotion was Dee Manning, whose own flat backs onto the affected area.

"To be honest I initially thought the noise was a load of drunk people," she said.

"But then we had a knock at our door and I looked out the kitchen window and just saw flames and smoke.

"My son's bedroom is at the back of the flat so that's what really scared me."

Miss Manning's neighbour, Michelle Copsey, added: "I heard a noise but couldn't see anything when I first looked out of the blinds.

"All of a sudden there was this big bang and that's when I saw the flames.

"We went down and just started banging on doors to get everybody out."

