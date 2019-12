Firefighters called to house fire in early hours

Firefighters attended a fire in Burns Close, Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

A fire broke out in a home in Burns Close, Dereham in the early hours.

Fire crews from Dereham and Watton stations rushed to the blaze after being called out at 3.44am on Saturday, December 21.

The firefighters wore breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, and the situation had been dealt with by 4.06am.