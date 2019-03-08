Search

Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Firefighters called to two vehicle crash in village after 'liquid leaking' onto road

PUBLISHED: 20:13 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:13 25 September 2019

Two vehicles were involved in a collision in a Norfolk village. Photo: Google Streetview

Two vehicles were involved in a collision in a Norfolk village. Photo: Google Streetview

Archant

Two vehicles were involved in a collision in a Norfolk village.

Emergency services attended the incident on Sandy Lane, in East Tuddenham, which was understood to have taken place shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, September 25.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the crash to assist with the clean up of a liquid leaking onto the road surface.

You may also want to watch:

A crew of firefighters from Dereham fire station made the vehicle and the surrounding area safe.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said: "It was a call we received from police who were looking for assistance with scene safety following a two vehicle road traffic collision."

He added: "There were no persons trapped [but] liquid was leaking onto the road surface and the fire service were called out to clean up."

The fire service attended just after 6pm and left the scene of the incident at 6.18pm.

Most Read

Look inside! Town’s newest shop is a ‘welcome addition’ to high street

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Porn addict had two million images - including 90,000 indecent pictures of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

How the Thomas Cook family set up in a Norfolk stately home 100 years ago

Sennowe Hall on the grounds of Sennowe Park, which was commissioned by the grandson of Thomas Cook. Picture: Matthew Usher

Road reopens following three-vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Look inside! Town’s newest shop is a ‘welcome addition’ to high street

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Porn addict had two million images - including 90,000 indecent pictures of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

How the Thomas Cook family set up in a Norfolk stately home 100 years ago

Sennowe Hall on the grounds of Sennowe Park, which was commissioned by the grandson of Thomas Cook. Picture: Matthew Usher

Road reopens following three-vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Firefighters called to two vehicle crash in village after ‘liquid leaking’ onto road

Two vehicles were involved in a collision in a Norfolk village. Photo: Google Streetview

Porn addict had two million images - including 90,000 indecent pictures of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

School’s new workshops will open pupils’ eyes to world of computing

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was at the launch of Neatherd High School's Digital Schoolhouse programme. Picture: Neatherd High School

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Behind the scenes secrets of Norfolk crematorium revealed

Breckland Crematorium. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists