Two vehicles were involved in a collision in a Norfolk village.

Emergency services attended the incident on Sandy Lane, in East Tuddenham, which was understood to have taken place shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, September 25.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the crash to assist with the clean up of a liquid leaking onto the road surface.

A crew of firefighters from Dereham fire station made the vehicle and the surrounding area safe.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said: "It was a call we received from police who were looking for assistance with scene safety following a two vehicle road traffic collision."

He added: "There were no persons trapped [but] liquid was leaking onto the road surface and the fire service were called out to clean up."

The fire service attended just after 6pm and left the scene of the incident at 6.18pm.