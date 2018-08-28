Search

Firefighters called to washing machine fire

PUBLISHED: 11:41 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:47 30 December 2018

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a washing machine fire in north Norfolk. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a washing machine fire in north Norfolk. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Two fire engines were called out to reports of a washing machine fire in north Norfolk.

Appliances from Holt and Fakenham arrived at the property on Briston Road, in Melton Constable, at around 10.30am on Saturday, December 29.

The fire was put out before the arrival of the brigade from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The crews used a thermal image camera to check for any remaining hot spots within the building and the washing machine.

No one is believed to have been injured as a result of the fire.

On Friday, December 28, a fire engine from Aylsham attended to reports of an alarm sounding on Millgate but this turned out to be a false alarm.

And later the same day, firefighters from Sheringham also went out following reports of an alarm sounding on Sandy Hill Lane in Kelling, near Holt. This was again a false alarm caused by a system fault.

