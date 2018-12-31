Search

Advanced search

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

31 December, 2018 - 23:18
Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters were called to a pair of crashes on Norfolk’s roads on New Year’s Eve

Crews from Earlham and Wymondham were called to a crash in Barnham Broom at just after 7.40pm.

The crash had happened in Rush Green.

Firefighters helped to get a casualty out of a vehicle and made the scene safe.

And firefighters were also called to a crash on the A143 at Haddiscoe.

Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston went to that crash at just after 8.30pm.

They helped get one person out of a vehicle. They were then placed in the care of the ambulance service.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Emergency roadworks planned for A47 on New Year’s Eve

File photo of roadworks. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

World champ boxer and hundreds of mini superheroes bring Dereham to a standstill

A special superhero walk to raiser money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver with Billy Joe Saunders. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Three mid-Norfolk charities to benefit from £8,000 cash pot

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP

Two charged with possession of drugs

Two males were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs following a stop on a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning on Norwich Road, Dereham. Picture: Breckland Police

Primary school holds recruitment drive for its ‘great’ Friendship Squad

Youngsters from Mattishall Primary School have been working on their support skills as part of a recruitment drive to attract new members to its popular MPS Friendship Squad. Picture: Claire Findlay

Most Read

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Emotional family appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Man allegedly murdered in house fire is named

Police have named a man whose body was found in a flat in Clacton last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert ready to throw Huws straight back into team

Paul Lambert is hopeful Emyr Huws will be available again soon. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the Dereham Times

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Group set to brave the shave in support of two-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy

Esme Lambert. Photo: Lambert Family

Two charged with possession of drugs

Two males were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs following a stop on a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning on Norwich Road, Dereham. Picture: Breckland Police

Over 1,000 people visit Santa at Dereham Windmill

Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists