Crowds turn out to celebrate first ever Dereham Day
- Credit: Archant 2022
Sunny skies and smiling faces met families heading to the first ever Dereham Day this weekend.
Excitement has been building in the months ahead of the event, which was aimed at celebrating all that is great about the market town.
The Memorial Hall and adjacent Fleece Meadow were at the centre of proceedings on Saturday (May 14) as more than 50 local groups showcased their skills and services after a difficult couple of years.
George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, officially launched Dereham Day at 10am, before a packed programme of demonstrations, activities and entertainment got under way.
Julie Wolfenden and her friend Julie Mann were among those enjoying the festivities in the Fleece Meadow on a beautiful sunny day.
"It's been absolutely tremendous," said Mrs Wolfenden. "There are so many things to see and do.
"We've missed things like this for the last two years."
Mrs Mann added: "It's really good get back together after two years of nothing.
"The good weather helps, of course, but I think the community has already been drawn together because of the amazing support Dereham has had for Ukraine."
Dereham couple Mark and Esther Welfare came along to Dereham Day with their daughter, Amy, who was most excited for the petting farm being offered outside by Wycomb Pastures.
"It was all about the animal petting for Amy," said Mrs Welfare.
"I'm all up for supporting and encouraging these kinds of events which bring the community together, and it's so good to see such a good turnout.
"We've been really excited to come and have a look around, and there is such variety on offer."
Town folk Tom Stearman and Lynsey Daynes were also keen to show support and saw Dereham Day as something for their children to enjoy.
"It's good because it's something that gets people out, and I'd definitely like to see them do it again," said Mr Stearman.
"Hopefully over the years it will continue to grow - that would be marvellous."
Dereham mayor Stuart Green added: "After Covid, groups are desperate for people to get involved and see what's available to them in Dereham.
"It's been really great and maybe this could be done at least every year from now on."