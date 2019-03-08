Gallery

'It's a really great place to be' - a first look inside Dereham's brand new community hub

Dave Ward, Anita Clarke and Irene Humphrey at Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant Archant

A new community hub which will bring together the work of several Dereham groups has now been opened.

Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant

The Green Pastures Community Hub has opened at 20 Norwich Street, which was previously occupied by Adcocks, and includes Green Pastures Book Shop, which has now moved from its old premises on High Street.

The hub, which will be mostly run by volunteers, will bring together some of the charitable work in the community and is a joint project with Dereham Baptist Church and Love Dereham.

It has been completely renovated to include the book shop at the front, with space at the back for other activities and a separate unit which will mainly be used for counselling services.

Anita Clarke, community project co-ordinator at Love Dereham, said: "The three different groups have all come together.

Inside Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant Inside Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant

"People can come in and talk to someone which combats loneliness. People often have difficulties with things like accessing their universal credit accounts, so there will be a lot of support for that.

"We would like to expand as time goes on. It's a really great place to be."

The project has been made possible thanks to fundraising and charitable donations and will offer a number of services, such as The Listening Post which is a drop-in centre for the town's young people who are in need of support.

Also on offer are counselling services provided by the Four Cs, which is a group made up of volunteer Christians.

Inside Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant Inside Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Christians Against Poverty is also involved and can offer debt counselling and budgeting advice for those who need it, while the community fridge has also been moved from the old shop into the new community hub.

Irene Humphrey, lead manager of Green Pastures Book Shop, said: "We were too cramped in our other shop, we just didn't have the space to do everything.

"It's great being here with more space and we wouldn't be here without our volunteers."

An official opening for the Green Pastures Community Hub will take place on Saturday, June 1 between 10am and 4pm and the Dereham community is invited to attend.

Irene Humphrey, Anita Clarke and Dave Ward at Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Supplied by Anita Clarke Irene Humphrey, Anita Clarke and Dave Ward at Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Supplied by Anita Clarke

Green Pastures Community Hub has now opened on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Anita Clarke Green Pastures Community Hub has now opened on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Anita Clarke

Inside Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant Inside Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Inside Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant Inside Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant

