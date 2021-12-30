'Absolutely disgusting' - Fridges found dumped along dirt track

A number of fridges were found dumped along Hall Lane, which connects East Tuddenham and Hockering, near Dereham - Credit: Gary Wright

Calls have been made for more education around disposing of white goods after a glut of fridges were dumped beside a popular walking and cycling track.

The white goods were found discarded along Hall Lane, which connects East Tuddenham and Hockering, near Dereham.

Gary Wright, who lives in Mattishall, took to social media to share his frustration after spotting the fly-tip while he was out riding his bike on Monday (December 27).

Fridges dumped along Hall Lane, which connects East Tuddenham and Hockering - Credit: Gary Wright

"I was out cycling on Bank Holiday Monday and came across these fridges dumped on both sides of the road," he said.

"It is absolutely disgusting to see."

Given the size of the fly-tip, Mr Wright alleged that someone had likely been paid to dispose of the fridges and opted to dump them on Hall Lane.

"I just don't think the public is educated enough when it comes to the disposal of things like fridges," he added.

"I think there are too many people out there who are paying others to dispose of their unwanted items and don't know what's going to be done with them.

"I don't think people realise you can take fridges to the local tip and they will take them for free, or in our area you can pay your local council a very small fee for them to be collected."

The 42-year-old believes more needs to be done to inform members of the public as to why certain regulations are in place.

He said: "The public needs to be educated a bit more by the authorities.

"People seem to blame the local tips for charging for some items, but they don't really understand why they charge. I am all for them charging for some items.

"I am hoping that, by talking about this incident, it will educate the public a little bit more."

Despite appearing to be a dirt track, Hall Lane is listed on Norfolk County Council's website as being a "council-maintained unsurfaced road".

Breckland Council, which is generally responsible for clearing up fly-tipped waste on public land in the district, has been contacted for comment.

Landowners are responsible for clearing and disposing of fly-tipping on private land.

To report fly-tipping in the Breckland area, visit breckland.gov.uk/flytip.