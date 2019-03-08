Fly-tipping up in Breckland for first time in five years

The number of fly-tipping cases in Breckland has increased for the first time since 2014.

A total of 1,009 incidents in the district were recorded in 2018-19, up from 804 during the previous period.

However, the figure is among the lowest to be recorded over the past seven years, with 2013-14's total of 1,614 topping the pile.

That comes despite Breckland Council changing the way fly-tipping is recorded, with separate items dumped in the same location now documented as different entries.

The most common size category for fly-tips in the last year was equivalent to what the council classes as a 'small van load', with 523 incidents making up more than half of the overall figure.

Thirty-eight fly-tips were equivalent to a tipper lorry load, up from just four in 2017-18. Thirteen were classed as significant or multiple loads.

But overall, Breckland Council took action against fly-tipping just 88 times in 2018-19, conducting 82 investigations, sending two warning letters and undertaking four duty of care inspections.

No fixed penalty notices were issued and no prosecutions carried out against fly-tippers during the time period.

Fixed penalty notice and court action has been taken by the authority in the ensuing months, although these figures are not yet available.

Alison Webb, Breckland Council's executive member for housing, health and environment, said: "We have been working closely with our partners to raise awareness of the broad range of materials that can be recycled, while also tackling cases of fly-tipping by investigating and issuing fines.

"Our awareness campaigns have received fantastic support from the public who, in the main, act responsibly to keep our market towns and countryside tidy and vibrant.

"We are dealing with the small minority of people who believe it is okay to fly-tip by issuing fixed penalty notices or through the courts."

Earlier this year, a man was slapped with a £300 fixed penalty notice - which he subsequently paid - having dumped a trampoline on Norwich Road in Dereham.

As well as in Breckland, fly-tipping went up in Norwich, North Norfolk, Broadland, and South Norfolk in 2018-19, but fell in West Norfolk and Great Yarmouth.

Across Norfolk, the number of instances fell from 15,305 in 2017-18 to 11,286 last year.