Stunning footage shows Flying Scotsman arriving at Mid Norfolk Railway

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:54 PM October 8, 2021   
Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway Station, Flying Scotsman being moved for cleaning. Pictures: Brittany Wo

Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway Station, Flying Scotsman being moved for cleaning. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Stunning footage has shown the moment the world-famous Flying Scotsman arrived at the Mid Norfolk Railway for its two-week residency.

The locomotive will be carrying 350 passengers on each journey it makes from Dereham Station to Wymondham Abbey Halt Station, with all tickets sold-out apart from two new dates which will allow train fans to view it on Dereham Station.

During its heyday, the train set two world records for a steam engine, becoming the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100mph in 1934, and then setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles in 1989 while in Australia.

Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway Station, Flying Scotsman being moved for cleaning. Pictures: Brittany Wo

Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway Station, Flying Scotsman being moved for cleaning. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Flying Scotsman at Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman at Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Charlie Robinson, chairman of Mid Norfolk Railway, said: “We knew the visit of this iconic steam engine was going to be popular but until you are directly involved with it, you do not fully realise what that means."

Flying Scotsman at Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman at Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway Station. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway Station. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Flying Scotsman being cleaned at Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway. Lewis, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway

Flying Scotsman being cleaned at Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway. Lewis, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team; underneath the Scotsman. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Flying Scotsman being cleaned at Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman being cleaned at Dereham Mid Norfolk Railway. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Josh part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team inside the Flying Scotsman. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Josh part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team inside the Flying Scotsman. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant


