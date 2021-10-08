Stunning footage shows Flying Scotsman arriving at Mid Norfolk Railway

Published: 5:54 PM October 8, 2021

Stunning footage has shown the moment the world-famous Flying Scotsman arrived at the Mid Norfolk Railway for its two-week residency.

The locomotive will be carrying 350 passengers on each journey it makes from Dereham Station to Wymondham Abbey Halt Station, with all tickets sold-out apart from two new dates which will allow train fans to view it on Dereham Station.

During its heyday, the train set two world records for a steam engine, becoming the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100mph in 1934, and then setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles in 1989 while in Australia.

Charlie Robinson, chairman of Mid Norfolk Railway, said: “We knew the visit of this iconic steam engine was going to be popular but until you are directly involved with it, you do not fully realise what that means."

