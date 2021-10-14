Gallery
IN PICTURES: Flying Scotsman in all its glory on the Mid Norfolk Railway
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
These stunning images show Flying Scotsman in all its glory during the historic steam locomotive's stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR).
The Scotsman has been thrilling the crowds since its arrival in Norfolk at the beginning of the month, as spotters try to catch a glimpse of the world's most famous loco.
For two consecutive weekends, lucky ticket-holders have been transported behind the engine along the MNR.
And it will run for one final day between Dereham and Brick Kiln Junction on Saturday (October 16).
Tickets for the running days have long been sold out, but rail enthusiasts have also flocked to static display days at Dereham station.
Flying Scotsman, or LNER Class A3 4472 in full, was built in 1923 and used to pull express long-distance trains along the coast.
In November 1934, it became the first steam locomotive in the world to be recorded reaching 100mph.
Despite being retired from regular service 60 years ago, the Scotsman has enjoyed a fruitful second career as a touring loco.