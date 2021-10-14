News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Gallery

IN PICTURES: Flying Scotsman in all its glory on the Mid Norfolk Railway

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:00 AM October 14, 2021   
Flying Scotsman on the Mid Norfolk Railway in Dereham

Flying Scotsman on the Mid Norfolk Railway in Dereham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

These stunning images show Flying Scotsman in all its glory during the historic steam locomotive's stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR). 

The Scotsman has been thrilling the crowds since its arrival in Norfolk at the beginning of the month, as spotters try to catch a glimpse of the world's most famous loco. 

 Lewis, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team, aboard Flying Scotsman in Dereham

Lewis, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team, aboard Flying Scotsman in Dereham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

For two consecutive weekends, lucky ticket-holders have been transported behind the engine along the MNR.

And it will run for one final day between Dereham and Brick Kiln Junction on Saturday (October 16).

Tickets for the running days have long been sold out, but rail enthusiasts have also flocked to static display days at Dereham station. 

Flying Scotsman, or LNER Class A3 4472 in full, was built in 1923 and used to pull express long-distance trains along the coast. 

Aerial view of Flying Scotsman at Dereham station

Aerial view of Flying Scotsman at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman

In November 1934, it became the first steam locomotive in the world to be recorded reaching 100mph.

Despite being retired from regular service 60 years ago, the Scotsman has enjoyed a fruitful second career as a touring loco. 

Flying Scotsman being cleaned at Dereham station during its stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway

Flying Scotsman being cleaned at Dereham station during its stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman is currently visiting the Mid Norfolk Railway

Flying Scotsman is currently visiting the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman pictured at Dereham station during its stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway

Flying Scotsman pictured at Dereham station during its stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman is currently visiting the Mid Norfolk Railway

Flying Scotsman is currently visiting the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Joe and Lewis, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team, aboard Flying Scotsman at Dereham station

Joe and Lewis, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team, aboard Flying Scotsman at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman has been ferrying passengers along the Mid Norfolk Railway

Flying Scotsman has been ferrying passengers along the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman has been staying in Dereham on the Mid Norfolk Railway

Flying Scotsman has been staying in Dereham on the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman being moved for cleaning at Dereham station 

Flying Scotsman being moved for cleaning at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Lewis, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team, beneath Flying Scotsman in Dereham

Lewis, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team, beneath Flying Scotsman in Dereham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman during its stay at Dereham station

Flying Scotsman during its stay at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman being cleaned during its stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway

Flying Scotsman being cleaned during its stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Josh, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team, aboard Flying Scotsman at Dereham station

Josh, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team, aboard Flying Scotsman at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Flying Scotsman pictured at Dereham station during its stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway

Flying Scotsman pictured at Dereham station during its stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Joe, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team, aboard Flying Scotsman at Dereham station

Joe, part of the Mid Norfolk Railway team, aboard Flying Scotsman at Dereham station - Credit: Brittany Woodman

