Amazing drone footage shows Flying Scotsman hurtling through Norfolk

Video

Published: 12:16 PM October 12, 2021

Flying Scotsman has been travelling along the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Danielle Booden

Stunning drone footage has captured the Flying Scotsman ferrying delighted passengers through the Norfolk countryside.

The video, captured by Ashley Cashfield, from Dereham, shows the historic steam locomotive hurtling from Dereham towards Brick Kiln Junction, near Kimberley.

Scotsman has spent the past two weekends transporting lucky ticket-holders behind the engine along the Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR).

One of them was Mr Cashfield, who rode the 12pm service on Saturday (October 9).

"We decided, after seeing everyone queuing at the platform to get the same photo, to go and do something a bit more artsy," said the 29-year-old.

Flying Scotsman departing from Dereham station on the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We scoped out a location just past Garveston and found a footpath beside a field where we could launch. That gave us a clear vantage point as it came past.

"I’d have liked a little more steam out of the top, but beggars can’t be choosers."

Flying Scotsman will run on the MNR for one final day this Saturday (October 16).