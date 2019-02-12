Youth football team hits the back of the net as it goes from strength to strength

A youth football team which is going from “strength to strength” is now on the hunt for new members following its recent success.

Bawdeswell Bombers, based in the village between Reepham and Dereham, are now in their second season playing football after launching in the spring of 2016.

Started by club chairman and coach Jamie Snell, with the help of a former postman, Dave Froom, the duo clubbed together to provide a much-needed activity for young people in the area.

Mr Snell, who coaches the under 8’s team, explained that the idea came about after his son wanted to start playing for a team.

“We realised that there wasn’t many teams around our area,” he said.

“I approached Dave Groom to see if he would be up for giving me a hand to do a trial couple of sessions at the village hall for any children who were interested in playing football.

“He kindly agreed and we sent out fliers to all the children at Bawdeswell primary.”

More than 40 keen players arrived at that first session and now the club has three teams playing on a weekly basis, including an under 12’s all-girls team.

Mr Snell added: “We have only been running for a short time but have grown from strength to strength.

“We are a friendly club who’s main objective is to get kids playing and most importantly enjoying football.

“We are currently in need of a few more under 8’s players before they move up into under 9’s next season - so primary school age, Years 2 and 3.”

As well as the under 8’s team, there is also an under 9’s who play on Sunday’s in the Norfolk Combined Youth League and are coached by Samantha Bramble. The under 12’s girls team play in the Norfolk Women’s League.

“We also have a few players who we do not currently have enough to form a team who come along to the training sessions as we do not want to turn anyone away,” Mr Snell explained.

The Bawdeswell Bombers train at Bawdeswell Village Hall, off Reepham Road, every Wednesday from 6pm for an hour. Training is £2 a week and there is a free first taster session for all children.

To contact the group, search for Bawdeswell Youth F.C page on Facebook or email bawdeswellbombers@gmail.com.