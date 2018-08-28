Search

Town night club unlikely to re-open as flats plan is poised for go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 16:10 05 January 2019

A former night club in Dereham is poised to be turned into flats. Flashback picture to its launch as Rumours in 2016 Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Councillors look set to call time on a building’s life as a night club and bar, with plans to turn it into flats poised for approval.

Labour councillor for Dereham Harry Clarke. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLabour councillor for Dereham Harry Clarke. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An application has been received by Breckland Council to convert 37b Quebec Street in Dereham into four flats, a plan which ends any hope of it re-opening as an entertainment venue.

The building has operated under a number of names in the past, including Splitz, Auroura Borealis, Rumours and - most recently - Angels, which closed in August,

However, if councillors follow the recommendation of officers, the building will be converted into two one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom flats.

Originally, the number of flats in the proposed development was eight, however, following feedback from neighbours this was halved to four.

The application will be decided by Breckland Council’s planning committee later this month, after it was called-in by Labour councillor for Dereham Harry Clarke.

The project is proposed to be a car-free development, however in spite of this one neighbour still expressed fears around parking from those who move in - should the project go ahead.

Kay Gordon, a Norfolk County Council highways officer, though said: “Given the site is located within the town centre and close to public transport and other amenities, I consider it would be difficult to substantiate a highway objection in this respect.”

Other neighbours have raised concerns that new windows proposed would overlook other homes in the area. Obscure glazed windows have been proposed to mitigate this though, as one of the conditions for approval.

While the application would see the loss of a night club in the town, Mark Springthorpe, the council’s case officer for the scheme, said no objection was raised to the loss of this amenity.

He said: “Other concerns raised in the initial consultation - in respect of overshadowing, over-development and lack of amenity space - are considered to have been overcome by way of the subsequent elimination of any proposed extensions and the significant reduction in the number of units.”

The application will be decided by the planning committee on Monday, January 14, with officers recommending it be given the go-ahead.

