Former nightclub to be converted into flats after plans are approved

A former night club in Dereham is poised to be turned into flats. Flashback picture to its launch as Rumours in 2016 Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

A former nightclub venue will not reopen under the same use in the future after plans were approved to convert the building into flats.

37b Quebec Street in Dereham, which has previously operated as Splitz, Auroura Borealis, Rumours and most recently Angels, which closed in August, will now be turned into four flats.

The application was called in by councillor Harry Clarke and was approved by Breckland Council’s planning committee at a meeting on Monday January 14, meaning it will be converted into two one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom flats.

Originally, the number of flats in the proposed development was eight, however, following feedback from neighbours this was halved to four.

The application was approved on a cycle parking condition and with regards to compliance with buildings regulations and relevant fire safety measures.

While the application would see the loss of a venue in the town, Mark Springthorpe, the council’s case officer for the scheme, said in his report that no in-principle objection has been raised to the loss of the nightclub and the introduction of a residential use.

He said: “Other concerns raised in the initial consultation - in respect of overshadowing, over-development and lack of amenity space - are considered to have been overcome by way of the subsequent elimination of any proposed extensions and the significant reduction in the number of units.”

New luxury glamping accommodation was also approved at the planning meeting.

The approval of the plans means one luxury tree house holiday let accommodation unit will be built within the woodland west of Tower Farm, Bintree, between Dereham and Fakenham despite concerns from Brisley Parish Council over its lack of benefit to the community and possible impact on wildlife.

In his report, the council’s case officer Mark Simmonds said: “It is considered that the proposal would constitute a sustainable form of development as defined in the NPPF, which would help to support the local rural community, would not compromise local amenity, would not adversely impact the character and appearance of the surrounding area or present any other, significant impact.”