Annexe at former pub could be turned into 'LGBT+ friendly' holiday accommodation

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 19 July 2019

A planning proposal could see an annexe at the back of a former Swanton Morley pub turned into 'LGBT+ friendly' holiday accommodation. Picture: Archant

An application has been lodged to turn part of a former pub into accommodation suitable for LGBT+ holidaymakers.

The proposal, submitted to Breckland Council, seeks to change an annexe at the rear of the Old Dial on Town Street, Swanton Morley, to a short-term holiday let.

Specifically, the change of use would allow the site to cater for "Airbnb and LGBT+ friendly holiday rentals".

The annexe, which is not visible from the main street, has one bedroom, a small bathroom and an open plan lounge-diner and kitchenette.

Permission currently enables it to be used as an ancillary space to the main house, but an alteration to conditions could see visitors in occupance for up to 140 days per annum.

If changes are approved, the maximum occupancy of the accommodation would be two people.

The applicant has been contacted for more details about proposals.

