Shop 'where most things are 50p' reopens

Published: 1:38 PM June 14, 2021

Kaz Mason in front of the FOSS shop in Shipdham. The shop raises money for Thomas Bullock Primary School in Shipdham. - Credit: Supplied

A village shop where "most things are 50p" has reopened in mid Norfolk after 15 months.

Kaz Mason, the volunteer behind the Friends of Shipdham School (FOSS) shop, said she was delighted to be trading again after a lengthy closure due to the pandemic.

Mrs Mason, 43, said: "It's so nice to get back in there and start seeing all the regulars again. This has been our first week of opening since Covid - because it's such a small shop it's quite tricky to social distance.

"The first day of reopening (on June 9) felt a little bit different to how it used to be because I could only let in two people at a time - at times there was quite a queue."

Mrs Mason, who lives in the village of Ovington, has been running the shop in the village's High Street for six years, with all proceeds going to the school.

The shop only opens on Wednesdays 9am to 1pm but it keeps Mrs Mason busy for much of the rest of the week.

She said: "We sell all sorts - children and adults' clothing for 50p an item, books are five for 50p, bric-a-brac, that's 50p, pretty much most things are 50p.

"We tend to get new stock on a weekly basis because there are a lot of regulars who come in every week, so we have to have fresh stuff.

"Although it's only open one day it definitely keeps me busy. On the other days I've got stuff to collect and sort. I also have my own children and do other voluntary things for the school, like organising their yard sales and fetes and things.

Mrs Mason is also chairman of the friends group. Its treasurer, Jo Brown, said: "It's a lovely little group and it benefits us, and the shop has always been about community, both in Shipdham and the local area.

"Covid has not just affected the financial side of but also community aspect. The customers who visit go in to get a bargain, but also to see a friendly face.

"Some of the people who go in there might not have many other social interactions in their week."

She said most months the shop made £350-£400 to benefit the school.