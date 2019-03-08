Search

'They didn't bag the winner's title but 'wow' - Norfolk pub owners' 'phenomenal' experience

PUBLISHED: 12:32 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 07 June 2019

The Fox at Lyng owners Victoria and Gavin Hunt at BII awards. Pictures: supplied by Vicki Hunt

The Fox at Lyng owners Victoria and Gavin Hunt at BII awards. Pictures: supplied by Vicki Hunt

The owners of an award-winning Norfolk pub have been praised for reaching the last six in a national competition.

The Fox at Lyng, winner of the EDP's Best Pub in 2016, reached the final stages of the British Institute of Innkeeping's (BII) Licensee of the Year awards after entering for the first time.

Victoria and Gavin Hunt were in London this week for the awards and a spokesman for the BII said: "From hundreds of entries and three rounds of judging they made it through to the finals, the final six.

"They didn't bag the winner's title but 'wow' - the only independent freehouse licensees in the final six. We think that's something to smile about."

Mrs Hunt said: "The whole experience was totally amazing, and it was really intensive. It was only when we came home, that it sunk in. It's phenomenal. The winners were a couple from Nottingham."

