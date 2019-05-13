Search

Free concert by the Dereham Band

13 May, 2019 - 18:01
Members of the Dereham Town Band play at last year's Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the Dereham Town Band play at last year's Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Norfolk-based band, which is now in its 87th year, will be giving a free evening concert next month.

The Dereham Band, which started in 1931, will be performing on Saturday, June 8, at St Nicholas Church in the town.

The event is hosted by the Dereham branch of the Royal British Legion, and it will be followed by the dedication of the Dereham and District Royal Anglian Association Standard.

Dennis O'Callaghan, president of the Dereham branch, said: "It's a free concert celebrating the first year of peace from the Great War. The Dereham Band will perform themed music from both world wars, including the Dambusters march, Glenn Miller, and regional music.

"And there will also be a very important dedication during the concert. This should attract many ex-service personnel, many of whom live in the area. "The event starts at 7pm for 7.30pm."

