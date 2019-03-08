Free forum for landlords in Breckland

Breckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2013

A free event featuring guest speakers will be taking place for landlords across the Breckland area.

Landlords, letting agents and registered social landlords with properties in the area are invited to attend the forum.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for planning at the council, said: "As part of our commitment to working with landlords to drive up the quality of the rental market locally, our landlord lettings service will also be offering all landlords free advice and support on all aspects of successful property management."

Guest speakers will include Stephen Evans from Five Papers Chambers, Inna Melnyk from the National Landlord Association, and a representative from Stulee Professional Cleaning Services.

The event is being organised by the council and will be held on June 5 at Breckland Council, in Dereham, from 5.30pm till 8pm.

Landlords can book a place by calling 01362 656842 or emailing lindsey.brunt@breckland.gov.uk.