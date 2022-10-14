News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ukraine aid centre boosted by generous £2,000 donation

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:26 PM October 14, 2022
Freemasons from Doric Masonic Lodge, based in Wymondham, donating a £2,000 cheque to Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre

Freemasons from Doric Masonic Lodge, based in Wymondham, donating a £2,000 cheque to Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre - Credit: Archant

A centre which has proved invaluable for Ukrainians who were forced to flee their country has been boosted by a generous donation. 

Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre opened in Wright's Walk back in May, providing a place for people to drop off donations and where displaced Ukrainians could meet. 

Five months on, the community hub is buzzing with new arrivals taking English lessons and hard-working volunteers ensuring they are given all the support they need. 

And now, their efforts will be boosted following a £2,000 donation from Freemasons belonging to the Doric Masonic Lodge, in Wymondham, who were determined to help a local cause. 

From L to R: Alastair Rolfe, Bryan Craddock, Michael Stephenson and Martin Wynne from the Doric Masonic Lodge in Wymondham

From L to R: Alastair Rolfe, Bryan Craddock, Michael Stephenson and Martin Wynne from the Doric Masonic Lodge in Wymondham - Credit: Archant

Alastair Rolfe, worshipful master at Doric Lodge, said: "We considered a few ideas about how we could help, and then came across the Ukraine centre in Dereham. 

"A couple of us popped in to see what they were doing and thought it was such amazing work, so we instantly decided to take £2,000 from our charity fund and direct it this way."

Volunteers from Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre with Freemasons belonging to the Doric Masonic Lodge, in Wymondham

Volunteers from Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre with Freemasons belonging to the Doric Masonic Lodge, in Wymondham - Credit: Archant

