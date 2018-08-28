Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

PUBLISHED: 07:25 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 21 January 2019

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Frost has taken hold of the region overnight with another freezing morning.

Santon Downham saw the lowest temperatures overnight, reaching a low of -6.1C, according to Dan Holley of Weatherquest.

Marham hit -5.4C, with Houghton Hall down to 4.3C.

Mr Holley said: “The lowest temperatures were in the middle of the night, as increasing cloud cover has allowed them to rise over the past few hours.”

The freezing start to the week follows the coldest temperatures of the winter over the weekend, with Santon Downham, at -7.2C, the coldest place in the region yesterday. Other notable cold spots included Houghton Hall, where temperatures fell to -6.3C, and Monks Wood where it was -5.3C.

Most Read

‘How can they survive?’ - Dereham hairdresser’s sponsored silence for Norwich’s homeless

Jane Rice-Smith, right, is taking on a five hour sponsored silence for the homeless and hoping to raise £1,000. Pictured, Jane with daughter Jess Hood at their business Rouge et Noir in Dereham. Picture: IAN BURT

Man jailed for theft of antique coins in Norfolk

Jaroslaw Piotrowski sentenced to 30 months in prison after admitting theft of coins. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Super blood moon rises over region

The super blood moon rising above Lowestoft at 4.45am. Pitcure: Richard Girling

Most Read

‘How can they survive?’ - Dereham hairdresser’s sponsored silence for Norwich’s homeless

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man jailed for theft of antique coins in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

#includeImage($article, 225)

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Super blood moon rises over region

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Super blood moon rises over region

The super blood moon rising above Lowestoft at 4.45am. Pitcure: Richard Girling

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

REVEALED: 45pc rise in costs and the impact of livestock theft on region

The country's biggest rural insurer has warned of the spiralling cost of livestock theft. Pictured, sheep at a farm at Shropham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Order your free pack for the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch now

Make fruit and nut kebabs for visiting birds Picture: David Tipling

A few laughs to help you get through Blue Monday

Actor Leslie Nielsen, with actress Jeannette Charles, portraying the Queen of England, in a scene from the Blue Monday dispeller The Naked Gun. Picture: AP Photo/Paramount Pictures, Elliott Marks, File.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists