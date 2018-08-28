‘Cor blust me, ass the bor who never grew up’- Friends of Norfolk Dialect’s annual panto

Tha’ was a fun owl’ day at thur East Tuddenham Jubilee Hall when thur Friends of Norfolk Dialect (FOND) staged its annual pantomime.

A crowd of about 200 people watched the group’s unique twist on Peter Pan and the Lost Old Boys on Sunday, January 13.

The unrehearsed, unique theatrical event starred Keith Skipper, and Ann Reeve, FOND secretary, said: “We put a pantomime on once a year. It is only one performance and the cast has the script with them as they perform.

“The show went well with some of the audience telling me afterwards it was the best ever.

“The script was written by Monica Rackham, from Catfield, who is the mother of our chairman, Diana and we were joined for the first time by the Blakeney Rovers who played the part of the Lost Ole Boys and made a big impression with their sea shanties and folk songs.

“Keith Skipper also made an impression as a pirate, but I think I was better, and we made all our own costumes.

“A lot of us speak with a Norfolk accent but the dialect is rapidly becoming lost.”

In previous years the group has brought its unique spin to a number of other tales, including Cinderella, Snow White and the Wizard of Oz.

The unique comedy performances are part of FOND’s larger goal of preserving and recording Norfolk’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

Its members have been campaigning for ‘Norfolk’ to be recognised as an authentic English regional dialect.

The winners of the Trosher Short Story and Poetry Competition were also announced at the event.

For poetry: third, Colleen Harvey, from Weston Longville, for Granfa’s Shadda; second. Zena Tinsley, from Norwich, for The Farmer’s Mearte; first, Sheila Barnes, from Methwold, for The Roime of the Ancient Mardler, with apologies to Samuel Coleridge.

For short story: third, Andrew Waller, from Dereham, for How we Larn about Nishativ; Second, Audrey Stewart, from Gorleston, for My Village School; first, Norfolk-born Anne Gascoigne, from Stromness, Orkney for Hum fer Winter. Her family was spread across north Norfolk.

To become a member of FOND, visit www.norfolkdialect.com

