Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town’s history to be brought to life with new heritage trail

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 08 January 2019

Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A technology-inspired heritage trail is set to bring to life the history of a north Norfolk town after more than £40,000 worth of funding was secured.

Fakenham town mayor George Acheson. Picture: Ian BurtFakenham town mayor George Acheson. Picture: Ian Burt

Fakenham Town Council has received an EU grant of £33,500, as well £8,000 from North Norfolk District Council’s Big Society Fund, to produce the Fakenham Heritage Trail, along with town council funding.

The trail will lead people on a tour of 29 of the town’s most iconic sites and will also include two town maps, one by Fakenham Library and one by the town sign, with plans to landscape the area by the library in order to improve the entrance to the town centre.

Each site will feature a heritage plaque along with a QR code and web page details that will enable anyone with a smartphone, tablet or laptop to discover more about the site.

Mayor of Fakenham George Acheson is thrilled that the council has been given the funding and believes that the trail will attract people to the town.

He said: “What I wanted to do is to get people who come to north Norfolk to come to Fakenham.

“I think the town has a lot more going for it than people recognise. The idea was to provide trade for the town.

“A lot of work has gone into it and a lot more work has to be done now.”

Photography from the Fakenham Archive will also be available for the trail and for the visually handicapped, a spoken version is planned.

There will also be a booklet to describe the trail, though in less detail and with fewer pictures than the website.

Guided tours of the trail are planned during the summer months, with guides also offering talks to residents of local care homes.

An extra part-time groundsman will be employed by Fakenham Town Council to keep it in a tidy state and Fakenham College and Fakenham Academy are also supporting the trail, with pupils set to test it with a view to it becoming part of the humanities syllabus.

Fakenham Town Council is hoping that the trail will be opened by July.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

‘Bald is beautiful’ - 20 heads clipped for two-year-old girl’s marathon chemotherapy ordeal

Twenty people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

REVEALED: Empty armed forces homes could house half of Norfolk’s hidden homeless

Empty Ministry of Defence homes could house more than half of Norfolk's hidden homeless. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest hears how motorcyclist David Holmes was travelling at 97 miles per hour down the A47 at Honingham when he crashed with a turning car

David Holmes, who died in a crash on the A47.

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Dereham Times

Town’s history to be brought to life with new heritage trail

Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Could new NHS plan see an end to Norfolk’s ‘cruel and desperately unfair’ IVF postcode lottery?

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool during her visit where she launched the NHS Long Term Plan. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

REVEALED: Empty armed forces homes could house half of Norfolk’s hidden homeless

Empty Ministry of Defence homes could house more than half of Norfolk's hidden homeless. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Norfolk story of our Golden Globe star Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman, winner of Best Actress - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists