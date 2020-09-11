Afternoon tea gives boost to breast cancer charity

One of the cakes that was part of the fundraiser at Dereham's Railway Tavern.

More than £400 was raised at an afternoon tea to help people with breast cancer.

Kim Lee who has recently had treatment for breast cancer took part in the fundraiser at Dereham's Railway Tavern.

The Railway Tavern in Yaxham Road hosted the fundraiser on Sunday, September 5 in support of Breast Cancer Now, which funds research into the disease and care for people who are going through it.

The pub’s landlord Paul Sandford said the event was well attended and featured a cake stall and a raffle.

Mr Sandford said: “We had a ‘pin the cherry on the bakewell tart’ competition, and we had some local cake bakers prepare us a few cakes.”

He said £401 was raised.

The Railway also hosted a garden party in aid of armed forces charity Walking with the Wounded on August 30, which raised £1,200.

That event included a raffle and auction with items donated by survival expert Bear Grylls, signed merchandise from Welsh professional boxer Joe Calzaghe and local bands Sons of Mark and The Collective taking to the stage.