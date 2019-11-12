Charity fundraising baton passed from mother to daughter

Skydive carried out by the Super 6, pictured with Manor Farm riding stables staff, helpers and riders.

A fundraising baton to help a life-saving charity has been passed from mother to daughter.

The Super 6 who took part in a charity skydive for EAAA.

Diane Cross-Gower, from Guist, and family took on fundraising for East Anglian Air Ambulance after her 81-year-old mother suffered an injury in May last year.

She said: "Four family members and two friends carried out a skydive at Beccles airfield in July last year and we held open days. A cheque for £5,331 was handed to the charity at its base at Norwich airport on November 8.

"Mum has the Manor Farm riding stables at Lyng and carried out fundraising for the air ambulance for 15 years, raising thousands of pounds.

"Unfortunately, she had an accident with a horse and cart, and is now in a wheelchair.

The Super 6 skydivers.

"The family decided to fundraise to thank her, and we will continue to do it. We're doing the world's fastest zip line through the mountains of Wales next year."

A cheque was handed over to the EAAA.

