Search

Advanced search

Charity fundraising baton passed from mother to daughter

12 November, 2019 - 14:07
Skydive carried out by the Super 6, pictured with Manor Farm riding stables staff, helpers and riders. Pictures: supplied by Diane Cross-Gower

Skydive carried out by the Super 6, pictured with Manor Farm riding stables staff, helpers and riders. Pictures: supplied by Diane Cross-Gower

Archant

A fundraising baton to help a life-saving charity has been passed from mother to daughter.

The Super 6 who took part in a charity skydive for EAAA. Pictures: supplied by Diane Cross-GowerThe Super 6 who took part in a charity skydive for EAAA. Pictures: supplied by Diane Cross-Gower

Diane Cross-Gower, from Guist, and family took on fundraising for East Anglian Air Ambulance after her 81-year-old mother suffered an injury in May last year.

She said: "Four family members and two friends carried out a skydive at Beccles airfield in July last year and we held open days. A cheque for £5,331 was handed to the charity at its base at Norwich airport on November 8.

"Mum has the Manor Farm riding stables at Lyng and carried out fundraising for the air ambulance for 15 years, raising thousands of pounds.

"Unfortunately, she had an accident with a horse and cart, and is now in a wheelchair.

The Super 6 skydivers. Pictures: supplied by Diane Cross-GowerThe Super 6 skydivers. Pictures: supplied by Diane Cross-Gower

"The family decided to fundraise to thank her, and we will continue to do it. We're doing the world's fastest zip line through the mountains of Wales next year."

A cheque was handed over to the EAAA. Pictures: supplied by Diane Cross-GowerA cheque was handed over to the EAAA. Pictures: supplied by Diane Cross-Gower

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Teen driver seriously injured in crash with tree

A man suffered serious head and foot injures in a crash on the B1146 Holt Road at Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView

‘An appalling lack of communication’ - GP’s dismay following death of patient

Dr Klaus Koch at the Theatre Royal Surgery, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Disgruntled homeowner locked in feud with power company over ‘unsightly’ substation

Scarning resident Terry Wittkopp says he was misled by UK Power Networks over the installation of a substation on Chapel Lane. Picture: Terry Wittkopp

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Dereham pays tribute to fallen heroes

Dereham paused to pay tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Teen driver seriously injured in crash with tree

A man suffered serious head and foot injures in a crash on the B1146 Holt Road at Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView

‘An appalling lack of communication’ - GP’s dismay following death of patient

Dr Klaus Koch at the Theatre Royal Surgery, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Disgruntled homeowner locked in feud with power company over ‘unsightly’ substation

Scarning resident Terry Wittkopp says he was misled by UK Power Networks over the installation of a substation on Chapel Lane. Picture: Terry Wittkopp

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Dereham pays tribute to fallen heroes

Dereham paused to pay tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Dereham Times

Charity fundraising baton passed from mother to daughter

Skydive carried out by the Super 6, pictured with Manor Farm riding stables staff, helpers and riders. Pictures: supplied by Diane Cross-Gower

Main road shut for resurfacing after weather conditions delayed work

Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

‘He would have won titles’: Badminton chairman’s tribute to young crash victim

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Slimmer proves you can lose weight with diabetes

Slimmer Keith Stevens in his heavier days. He has lost 4st and no longer suffers from type 2 diabetes. Picture: supplied by Jane Keil

Mattishall 3 Acle Utd 4: Late drama sees hosts suffer defeat

Mattishall lost to Acle last weekend. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists