Family invites community to remember 'lovely' daughter Bonnie

A funeral for Bonnie Marsh, from Dereham, is set to take place - Credit: Lauren Marsh

The Dereham community is being encouraged to join together in memory of a "cheeky" four-year-old girl who died suddenly.

Bonnie Marsh's parents spoke earlier this month of their devastation following the death of their beloved daughter.

Dereham four-year-old Bonnie Marsh pictured with her family - Credit: Marsh family

The youngster had been a "healthy little girl" until December 15, when she began exhibiting cold-like symptoms. Her condition continued to deteriorate and she died in hospital just three days later, on December 18, after her heart stopped and could not be restarted.

Ahead of Bonnie's funeral on Friday, February 11, her family have invited the people of Dereham to line the streets in a show of community support.

A hearse will leave South Green at 11.40am, before proceeding through the town centre and arriving at Dereham Cemetery on Norwich Road for a 12pm service.

Bonnie Marsh, from Dereham, pictured with her brother Teddy - Credit: Lauren Marsh

Another service will take place at the Dereham Baptist Church, off the High Street, at 2pm.

An investigation into Bonnie's sudden death is ongoing.