Video

Scores of tractors at farewell to beloved Charlie, 19, after cancer battle

Charlie Newson-Matthews was a popular and dedicated teenager. Picture: Submitted Archant

Family and friends have paid tribute to a teenager who loved nothing more than "getting covered in mud and getting stuck into something practical outdoors".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scores of tractors were part of the funeral procession of Charlie Newson-Matthews, of Southburgh, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson Scores of tractors were part of the funeral procession of Charlie Newson-Matthews, of Southburgh, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Family and friends have paid tribute to a teenager who loved nothing more than "getting covered in mud and getting stuck into something practical outdoors".

A fitting send-off was held on Thursday for Charlie Newson-Matthews, who died on September 4 aged just 19 after being diagnosed with cancer of the shoulder in August last year.

Charlie, from Southburgh, near Dereham, was remembered as an energetic young man with a passion for the outdoors and anything with a motor, from motocross, to Land Rovers and lorries.

But his big love had always been tractors.

Scores of tractors were part of the funeral procession of Charlie Newson-Matthews, of Southburgh, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson Scores of tractors were part of the funeral procession of Charlie Newson-Matthews, of Southburgh, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson

His coffin arrived at the funeral at Breckland Crematorium, near Watton, in a trailer pulled by one, leading a procession of about 40 more tractors, and then scores more Land Rovers and lorries.

In a tribute, friend and colleague Chris Marsh said: "He was still doing 13 to 14 hour days up until the end.

"He did that with passion and with love.

"To all of you out there doing what you love to do best: when you achieve a high standard and smile at what do you have done, just think to yourself Charlie is looking down on you guiding you in a straight line."

Family and friends attended the funeral of Charlie Newson-Matthews, of Southburgh, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson Family and friends attended the funeral of Charlie Newson-Matthews, of Southburgh, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Daryl Clemence gave another tribute, saying: "He would do anything for anyone.

"His strong will and determination over the past year is actually incredible."

MORE: 'He was a superstar' - Tributes to 19-year-old who died of cancer



Charlie attended Northgate High School in Dereham, and later worked at Abery Farms driving tractors, as was his dream. Even when he was undergoing chemotherapy, he was still keen to go to work early the next morning.

In another tribute, celebrant Sarah Baker said: "From tractors to drums, Charlie didn't leave his life in a quiet, discrete way.

"He knew what he wanted to do and he didn't hold back on enjoying those things.

"Charlie squeezed every ounce of living he could into his 19 years and he is an example to every single one of us about not wasting a second that we are given in this life."

Donations in Charlie's memory were made for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and a wake was held at the Angel Inn in Larling. His family said they wanted to thank everyone who attended and help make the service so special.

You may also want to watch: