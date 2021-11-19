'Bright and beautiful' mum Emma given fitting send-off

A funeral procession for Emma Constable goes through Dereham town centre - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Dozens of well-wishers lined the streets of Dereham in memory of a young mother following her tragic death.

In what was a fitting send-off for Emma Constable, a community paid its respects as a funeral procession went through the town centre on Friday afternoon.

Emma Constable, from Dereham, died at the age of 30 following a collision on the A47 - Credit: Contributed by family

Family, friends and a host of others paying tribute to Miss Constable each wore an item of pink clothing, as requested by her daughters, Skye and Crystal.

The popular 30-year-old, who lived at Beech Court, was killed in a collision on the A47 in the early hours of Thursday, October 21.

After the procession had driven through Dereham, around 150 people gathered at Breckland Crematorium in Scoulton for an emotional service.

Miss Constable's mother, Jo, said her daughters had been her world.

Emma Constable's family and friends walk through Dereham town centre as part of the funeral procession - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Emma was a fantastic mum to her girls," added Mrs Constable.

"They have grown into lovely, very polite girls who everybody loves.

"Emma had hundreds of friends and had done so many good things for so many people.

"Today I am doing something I never thought I would have to do. But I promise, Emma, everyone will do their very best to look after your girls. We will encourage them in everything they do."

Emma Constable, from Dereham, was mother to daughters to Skye and Crystal - Credit: Contributed by family

Friday service was punctuated by hymns including 'All Things Bright and Beautiful', words which were also used to describe Miss Constable.

A montage of pictures documenting her childhood, teenage years and adult life was shown and soundtracked by Ed Sheeran's 'Photograph'.

Towards the end of proceedings, Skye read a beautiful poem, while Crystal said her mother was "the best mum anybody could ever have".

Funeral celebrant Sarah Baker spoke at length about Miss Constable's colourful life which, in her later years, was full of fun and activities with her girls - and plenty of Diet Coke to keep her going.

The funeral procession for Emma Constable driving through Dereham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

She added: "I think the number of people here today says more than any words I could use to sum up just how much Emma meant to so many people.

"This is a day for celebrating and everything you loved about her. It's a day for celebrating the two amazing girls she was so proud to call her daughters.

"Those girls were by far Emma's greatest achievement in life, and what a fantastic mum she was."