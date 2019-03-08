Search

Cemetery building could be transformed into four-bedroom house

PUBLISHED: 13:09 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 19 July 2019

Dereham Town Council is set to discuss future plans for the lodge at Dereham Cemetery. Picture: Google

Archant

A lodge at a town's cemetery could be extended and made into a four-bedroom property.

Options for the future of Cemetery Lodge at Dereham Cemetery are set to be discussed at the town council's social and welfare Committee meeting on Tuesday, July 23.

The lodge, whose long-term tenant left in June, currently has two bedrooms and would need refurbishment to make it suitable for re-letting

Under the council's consideration are five options, including a planning application to "extend the lodge so that it has 3/4 decent-sized bedrooms and associated living space".

The potential action of selling the plot with permission to build an additional property in the garden will also be discussed.

Among the other options are refurbishing and re-letting the lodge, selling the building as it is, or refurbishing and selling the property.

Council documents published ahead of next week's meeting indicate the recommended course of action is to apply for permission to extend the lodge, which lies off Cemetery Road.

