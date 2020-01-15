Cafe closes doors on daytime trade to focus on avenue with 'more potential'

Jack's Cafe has shut its doors to make way for Jack's Mexican. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Archant

An independent business based in the heart of a market town has closed its doors on its daytime trade to focus on another route with 'much more potential'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack's Cafe has shut its doors to make way for Jack's Mexican. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Jack's Cafe has shut its doors to make way for Jack's Mexican. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Jack's, based on Market Place, Dereham, made the announcement via its Facebook business page, thanking customers for their support over the past two years.

The eatery opened in February 2018 and its daytime cafe had been popular among residents and visitors to the town who especially enjoyed Jack's staple item on the menu - jacket potatoes with a large variety of toppings.

Now its owner, Ella Winterbone, has promised to continue expanding the business and improve on its already popular Mexican cuisine trade after seeing "much more potential" there.

"Over the past couple of months, it has been very popular and we have received a lot of good feedback," she said.

Ella Winterbone who left the school in 2015 to study Hotel Reception and Events at Norwich City College, outside her business Jack's. Picture: Jacks Ella Winterbone who left the school in 2015 to study Hotel Reception and Events at Norwich City College, outside her business Jack's. Picture: Jacks

"We loved the cafe and as much as we wanted to keep it we had to make the decision to focus on one part of the business, that being the Mexican.

"We are so grateful for all the support we have received with our decision and have high hopes for a successful first year as Jack's Mexican.

You may also want to watch:

"We are all excited about this new venture."

The new hours came into effect on Monday, January 13, and will now see the business closed during the daytime.

The announcement was shared with more than 1,000 of Jack's followers on Facebook, where many took the time to leave comments wishing the business the best of luck.

Others praised the large range of vegan and vegetarian options.

The announcement read: "We would like to thank all of our customers and everyone who has supported us over the last two years.

"Unfortunately Jack's Cafe will not be reopening. We would like to apologise to all of our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"We will however be continuing with Jack's Mexican.

"We will be continuing our delivery service with this too. We have lots of exciting plans for the menu through out the year and will be updating the menu shortly."