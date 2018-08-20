Man accused of assaulting police officer to appear in court after being charged with multiple offences

Published: 8:10 AM August 20, 2018 Updated: 12:44 PM October 6, 2020

Gary Franks, 31, of Dereham, will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A man accused of assaulting a police officer is due to appear in court this morning after being charged in connection with two burglaries in the Dereham area, as well as a number of other offences.

It comes after a property in Carl Close, in Toftwood, was broken into on Sunday July 22 and a Mercedes C220 was stolen along with a wallet containing cash.

A second address in Wright Drive, in Scarning, was burgled on Sunday August 12 and a VW Transporter van, cash, a Vivienne Westwood watch and a pair of red Nike trainers were also stolen.

Gary Franks, 31, of Moorgate Road in Dereham, was arrested yesterday, Sunday August 19, and was subsequently charged with 12 offences which were as follows:

· Two counts of burglary

You may also want to watch:

· One count of attempted burglary

· One count of assaulting a police officer

· Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle

· One count of dangerous driving

· Two counts of driving without insurance

· One count of driving without a licence

· One count of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order

· One count of escaping lawful custody

Franks has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this afternoon, Monday August 20.