Man sentenced for breaking into vehicle

Gavin Triggs, of Aldiss Avenue, Dereham, has been sentenced for breaking into a vehicle on Russet Way. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A man in his 40s has been sentenced after breaking into a vehicle in Dereham.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 18, when a vehicle outside a property on Russet Way was broken into and several items stolen from inside.

Gavin Triggs, from Aldiss Avenue, Dereham, received a six-week sentence suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £135 in compensation to the victim.

The 42-year-old was also given a six-week sentence suspended for 12 months for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.