News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Heads of schools in Dereham, Fakenham, Wells, Reepham, Litcham, Watton and Swaffham react to GCSE results

person

Adam Lazzari And Jessica Frank-Keyes

Published: 2:47 PM August 23, 2018    Updated: 12:42 PM October 6, 2020
GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College - Credit: Reepham High School and College

Heads of schools in mid and north Norfolk heaped praise on their students on GCSE results day.

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College - Credit: Reepham High School and College

In Dereham, 70pc of students received at least a grade four in English and maths at Northgate High School, a 15 percentage point improvement on last year.

Nearby Dereham Neatherd High School also saw improved results, with 69pc of students achieving that standard, up on last year's 62pc.

That result was 58pc at Fakenham Academy, six percentage points down on 2017, while at Wayland Academy in Watton, 45pc of students reached that standard, down on last year's 57pc. At Nicholas Hamond Academy, in Swaffham, the headline figure was 46pc, down on last year's 50pc.

Alderman Peel High School, in Wells, had 60pc as its headline figure, down on 64pc last year,

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Andy Mason, head of school at Northgate, said: 'I am extremely proud - 13pc of our students achieved the highest grade nine in range of subjects, awarded to only the top 3pc of students nationally.'

Neatherd head Peter Devonish said: 'Congratulations to our students on their excellent results. There are a great many success stories of students who have achieved beyond expectations, including those with top grades.'

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid drive-through testing centre opens in town car park
  2. 2 Which Dereham pubs are reopening outdoors in April?
  3. 3 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
  1. 4 Abandoned donkeys rescued near A47 dual carriageway
  2. 5 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
  3. 6 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  4. 7 New food bank collection point installed at supermarket
  5. 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  6. 9 Heritage railway launches appeal to rebuild crossing
  7. 10 Joy as inspector throws out appeal for 255-home estate

Litcham School head Rob Martlew, where the result was 69pc, down by just one percentage point, said: 'These results are testament to the hard work of our students and staff and the fantastic support they receive at home. Everyone has a lot to be proud of.'

At Reepham High, head Tim Gibbs said: 'Congratulations to all our pupils. This year group has been a pleasure to work with and we wish them well in the future.'

Students at Northgate High School opening their results. (L-R): Olivia Downes, 16, Thea Tooke, 16, Georgia Clements, 16...

Students at Northgate High School opening their results. (L-R): Olivia Downes, 16, Thea Tooke, 16, Georgia Clements, 16, and Caitlin Mackay, 16. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes - Credit: Archant

The school saw 67pc of students achieve a grade four or above in English and maths, matching its figure from last year.

Neil McShane, interim principal at Fakenham Academy, said: 'With all the national changes, this year's results represent an excellent performance in terms of student progress. We have the highest number of students going on to study at Fakenham Sixth Form for many years.'

Glen Allott, Wayland Academy principal, said the school was 'very proud'.

Mark Woodhouse, principal of Nicholas Hamond Academy, said: 'Against the back drop of what has been a challenging year for the academy and significant changes to GCSE examinations our students have performed admirably, with our overall headline measures not dissimilar to previous years.'

Emily Booth, deputy head girl at Northgate High School in Dereham, achieved five grade 9s. Photo: Je

Emily Booth, deputy head girl at Northgate High School in Dereham, achieved five grade 9s. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes - Credit: Archant

At Swaffham's Sacred Heart School, 57pc of students gained a 4 or more for English and maths.

Alastair Ogle, principal at Alderman Peel High School in Wells, said: 'These results once again demonstrate above average progress from the students starting point in year seven.

'The large number of grade seven, eight and nines demonstrates our high expectations and their hard work and determination. We are incredibly proud of all our students. Congratulations to them all, their families and all of our dedicated staff that have looked after, cared and inspired them so well.'

Emma Chapman, 16, from Neatherd High School in Dereham, achieved nine grade 9s. Photo: Jessica Frank

Emma Chapman, 16, from Neatherd High School in Dereham, achieved nine grade 9s. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes - Credit: Archant

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College - Credit: Reepham High School and College

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College

GCSE results day 2018 at Reepham High School and College. Picture: Reepham High School and College - Credit: Reepham High School and College

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant

Neatherd High School GCSE results. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police tipped off about potential Easter weekend illegal rave

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Football | Gallery

Delight as youngsters' football kicks off again

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Youngsters at  Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School

School's Red Nose Day fundraiser nets hundreds of pounds

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus