Pub in Dereham to relaunch with build-your-own burgers

Published: 6:56 AM September 2, 2021

Kebabs and build-your-own burgers are to be on the menu following the relaunch of a Dereham pub.

Abbi King, general manager of the Gemini in Sandy Lane, said a relaunch party was planned for Tuesday, September 14 - which would also mark her first anniversary of being in charge at the pub.

Miss King, 31, said: "We're really excited about our new menu with the build-your-own burgers, which mean you'll be able to have exactly what you want in them.

Abbi King, the new manager of The Gemini in Dereham - Credit: Abbi King

"The Gemini has a great crowd of regulars and it's a really lovely place. We want to relaunch it as a super awesome community pub."

Miss King, who previously worked as a cabin crew member for British Airways and an assistant manager at other Greene King venues, actually took up her new position three days after the first coronavirus lockdown started in March last year. But the pub was unable to reopen until later in the year.

Miss King said a performance by a local baton twirling group would be part of the entertainment at the relaunch party.



